Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $323,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $281.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

