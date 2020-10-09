Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $150.31 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

