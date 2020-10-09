Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after buying an additional 3,088,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $22,769,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,123,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,052,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,525,000 after buying an additional 711,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

