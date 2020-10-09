Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

