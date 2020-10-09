Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 45.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $87.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

