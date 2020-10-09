Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 140 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.56.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average of $236.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

