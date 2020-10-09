Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

