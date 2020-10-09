Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.