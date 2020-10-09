Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $175.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

