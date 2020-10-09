Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 425 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cigna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

