Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 455 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 207.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $388.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.21 and a 200-day moving average of $376.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

