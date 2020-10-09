Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

