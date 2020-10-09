Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 63 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $334.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

