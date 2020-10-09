Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 630 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in American Water Works by 10.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 56.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in American Water Works by 6.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

