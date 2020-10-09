Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 688 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

