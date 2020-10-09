Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after acquiring an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

