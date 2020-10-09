Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after buying an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,888,000 after buying an additional 1,387,480 shares during the last quarter.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

