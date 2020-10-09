Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.04 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.