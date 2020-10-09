Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after buying an additional 1,557,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,598 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

VOYA opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

