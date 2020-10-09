CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires Shares of 2,383 Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.