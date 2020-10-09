CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires Shares of 8,380 Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -208.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

In other news, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $870,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,904 shares of company stock valued at $19,644,929. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

