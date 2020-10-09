CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $667,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $225.61 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

