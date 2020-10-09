CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $333,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 420.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 28.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 262,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $237.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

