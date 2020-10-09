CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.