CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after buying an additional 708,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.