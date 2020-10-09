CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.47 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

