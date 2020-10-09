CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 1,973 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $263.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.59. The firm has a market cap of $751.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock worth $9,347,989. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

