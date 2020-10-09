CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,742 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,889,000 after purchasing an additional 443,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,066,000 after purchasing an additional 209,010 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,156 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

