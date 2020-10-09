CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $163.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

