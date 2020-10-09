CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in H & R Block by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 103.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.75. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

