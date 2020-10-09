CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,190.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,744.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.