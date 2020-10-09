CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $564,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $126,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.71 on Friday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

