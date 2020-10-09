CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $661,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

