CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $185.15 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

