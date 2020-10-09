CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.92. The company has a market capitalization of $345.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,475 shares of company stock worth $145,266,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

