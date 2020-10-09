CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $194,038,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after buying an additional 1,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,681,000 after buying an additional 533,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.15.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

