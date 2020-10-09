CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $242,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,237,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $220.71 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

