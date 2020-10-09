CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $396,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $604.44 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $609.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

