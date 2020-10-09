CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $262,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $241.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

