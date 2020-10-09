CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $271,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $490.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.57. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,470 shares of company stock worth $38,577,648. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

