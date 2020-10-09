CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $942,806.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

