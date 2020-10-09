CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 3,240 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BP were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $914,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 20.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of BP by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

