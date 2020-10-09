CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 60 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.69.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $243.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

