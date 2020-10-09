CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.21 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

