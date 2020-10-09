CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 428 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $531.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.57 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,795 shares of company stock valued at $101,673,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BofA Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.85.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

