CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,517 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $400.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

