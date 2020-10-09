CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 90 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after acquiring an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 964,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 928,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $139.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,106,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

