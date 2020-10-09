CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $252,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

