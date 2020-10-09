CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $258,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.