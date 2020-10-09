CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,253.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

